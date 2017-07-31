- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
Question of the Week, Aug 1
Poll: Will the closure of Somass Sawmill affect you directly?
Most Read
-
VIDEO: Kamloops boaters become B.C.’s newest firefighters
A jet engine boat prevented a grass fire from spreading
-
sponsored by Ally Pest Control
5 things Port Alberni’s new – and only – pest control expert wants you to know
Ally Pest Control offers full-service pest control for local homes and businesses
-
Summer heatwave could smash records this week
Environment Canada is expecting a heat wave this week with temperatures forecasted to reach into the mid-30’s.
-
VIDEO: “I am done with public life,” says Christy Clark
It was the outgoing premier’s first public appearance since she announced last week she’s resigning
-
Yukon firefighters help battle B.C. wildfires
Relief arrived for weary fire personnel this weekend