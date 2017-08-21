Engineer Rod Gledhill maneuvres the No. 7 steam train off of the siding at the Barclay Hotel Whistle Stop on July 20 during a ‘popup’ steam event. The steam train, which weighs about 90 tonnes, is not permitted to cross either of the trestles between the Port Alberni Train Station and McLean Mill, so this is as far as it can go for 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Question of the Week, Aug 22

Do you think Port Alberni’s steam train is a valuable enough asset to fix the rail trestles?

Port Alberni’s city manager on Monday, Aug. 14 reavealed a rail maintenance plan for the Alberni Pacific Railway, with details about the long-term maintenance requirements and anticipated costs for the rail corridor between the McLean Mill National Historic site and the E&N Train Station. The rail maintenance plan included an estimated price tag of $1.2 million over 10 years. Read more here.

