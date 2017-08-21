Question of the Week, Aug 22

Port Alberni’s city manager on Monday, Aug. 14 reavealed a rail maintenance plan for the Alberni Pacific Railway, with details about the long-term maintenance requirements and anticipated costs for the rail corridor between the McLean Mill National Historic site and the E&N Train Station. The rail maintenance plan included an estimated price tag of $1.2 million over 10 years. Read more here.
