Question of the Week, Aug 22

Engineer Rod Gledhill maneuvres the No. 7 steam train off of the siding at the Barclay Hotel Whistle Stop on July 20 during a ‘popup’ steam event. The steam train, which weighs about 90 tonnes, is not permitted to cross either of the trestles between the Port Alberni Train Station and McLean Mill, so this is as far as it can go for 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO