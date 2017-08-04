- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
Question of the Week, Aug 8
Should BC Ferries go to a 100% reservation system?
Most Read
-
Small bush fire could have sparked much bigger fire
The Franklin River Road fire appeared to be human caused and suspicious in nature
-
Is it hot enough to fry an egg on a car?
It’s hot enough to break records in the Alberni Valley, but is it hot enough to fry an egg?
-
-
VIDEO: Homeless kittens rescued from evacuated B.C. wildfire regions
Fourteen felines arrived in Langley this week, and can be watched on a webcam
-
Valley firefighters continue to extinguish Roger Creek flames
Fire crews were called to a fire behind the Multiplex around 3:15 a.m. Friday