Question of the Week, Sept 6 AV News
Do you like Tyee Landing as the new site for Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest?
Most Read
-
SALMON FEST: 2017 Entertainment lineup
Wondering where the fireworks are happening this year?
-
SALMON FEST: Alberni Valley Tyee Club held first salmon derbies
First fishing derbies were held off dock at foot of Argyle Street
-
Last chance for summer sizzle?
Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert as temps are expected to reach 30 degrees this weekend.
-
Diamond Creek fire doubles in size in Canada
The Canadian portion of the fire has grown from 1,700 hectares to over 4,000 since Thursday
-
Province stepping in to protect ancestral remains
The province plans to make an application to the courts under the Heritage Conservation Act