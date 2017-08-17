29-pound fish gives youth Alberni Valley Tyee Club lead

Devon Harach knocks Bud Schmidt off the top of the ladder

Devon Harach of Port Alberni can be excused for his sudden love of anchovies.

Harach took over the top spot in the Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s adult leader board after catching a 29.7-pound salmon using a green anchovy head lure, Thursday morning.

Harach’s salmon knocks Bud Schmidt down into second place. Schmidt’s 27.4-pound salmon caught at Lone Tree had dominated the board for a couple of weeks.

“I knew mine wouldn’t last long,” Schmidt said in a Facebook comment. “Way to go, Devon. Nice fish.”

Harach was fishing near Austin Island, off of Effingham Island near the Broken Group on the west coast, when he snagged his leading fish at a depth of 37 feet. He also caught a 19.4-lb. salmon on the same trip.

Anyone wanting to get in on the action can pick up a Tyee Club ticket at Gone Fishin’ on Margaret Street at Johnston Road.

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club leader board as of Aug. 17, 2017. The Tyee Club changed to a ladder system this year. FACEBOOK PHOTO