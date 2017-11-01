SUBMITTED PHOTO The Armada senior girls went undefeated in this weekend’s tournament to bring home the championship trophy.

ADSS Armada undefeated in Cowichan tournament

Alberni’s senior girls volleyball team brought home the championship trophy

The Armada Senior Girls volleyball team travelled to the Cowichan Valley this weekend to participate in the Duncan Christian School annual invitational tournament, which included 16 teams from the Island, as well as the Lower Mainland.

The ADSS girls played six matches over the weekend and went undefeated to bring home the championship trophy, beating Nanaimo Christian School in two straight sets in the final.

Julie Korver of the Armada was named to the tournament all-star team, while teammate Laurel Davidson was named tournament MVP.

Alberni District Secondary School will host the North Island Championships in the Armada gym on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

