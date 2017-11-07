The Armada senior girls volleyball team took the championship trophy at the Cowichan Secondary Invitational this past weekend. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ADSS senior girls volleyball will play host to North Island Championships this weekend

Armada continues winning ways

The Armada senior girls volleyball team continued their winning ways by taking the championship trophy at the Cowichan Secondary Invitational this past weekend (Nov 3-4).

This was their second win in as many weeks, as they went undefeated again throughout the tournament, which included 10 teams from the island.

The girls played seven matches over two days, facing Frances Kelsey Secondary School in the final.

Grade 11 ADSS student Summer McCormack was named to the tournament all-star team.

The Armada will host the North Island Championship this weekend, Nov. 10-11, where they will battle for one of the berths to the Island Championship the following weekend in Campbell River.

