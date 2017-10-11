ADSS volleyball players earn division win

Alberni Armada player Julie Korver goes for a kill during a match against the Barsby Bulldogs on Saturday at the Vancouver Island University High School Volleyball Tournament in Nanaimo. GREG SAKAKI / NANAIMO NEWS BULLETIN

The Alberni District Secondary School Senior Girls Volleyball team kicked off their season with a championship win on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The girls played in a 35-team tournament at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo over the weekend, featuring teams from all over British Columbia.

The Armada was one of 14 teams in the second-place silver tier, and won four straight matches to win that division.

The final match was a best-of-three sets against Saint Thomas Aquinas Secondary School from North Vancouver, in what turned out to be a very close game. The Armada lost their first set 25-23, won the second set 25-21 and won the tiebreaker round 15-10.

“The girls performed very well under a lot of pressure,” said Armada head coach Jean Contant. “All the matches were very close. The key was that they were very positive, and they supported each other.”

This is the first time in two years that ADSS has had a senior volleyball team, as there have not been enough girls in previous years to form a team.

ADSS will be hosting the North Island Championship on Nov. 10-11 for anyone who wants to check out the volleyball action.

