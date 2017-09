Alberni athletes bring home medals from BC Seniors Games

30 athletes won a total of 37 medals for their area

Port Alberni athletes shone at the B.C. 55+ Games which took place in Vernon last week.

A total of 30 athletes won a total of 37 medals for Vancouver Island North.

Table Tennis:

Hugh Grist — 1 gold, 1 bronze

Anne Grist – 1 gold, 1 bronze

Maggi Slassor — 3 bronze

Dragonboating:

Chris Thompson — 2 gold

Bob Milton — 1 gold

Sharon Powell — 2 gold

Linda Scobie — 1 gold

Colleen Locke — 2 gold

Badminton:

Marg Hudson — 1 gold

Carpet Bowling:

Joyce Luecke — 1 silver

Fred Luecke — 1 silver

Floor Curling:

Larry Lehtonen — 1 bronze

Junior Johnston — 1 bronze

Elaine Van Kooten — 1 bronze

Jake Van Kooten — 1 bronze

Golf:

Frank Haskings — Bronze

Janice Cross — Bronze

Lauralee Edgell — Gold

Kathy White — Bronze

Barbe Sheare — Gold

Carol Hastings – Silver

Hockey:

Garry Korven — Bronze

Pat Fladager — Bronze

Dave Ronalds — Gold

Pickleball:

Len Doumont — Gold

Marilyn Oldfield — Gold

Slo Pitch:

Tony Wedam — Bronze

Soccer:

Marino Pedisic – Silver

Jack Cook — Silver

Larry Vermette — Silver