Alberni athletes succeed at North American Indigenous Games

FACEBOOK PHOTO Memphis Dick, left, of the Alberni Valley and Destiny Hanson show off their medals from the North American Indigenous Games held in Toronto, ON.

Several Port Alberni athletes have returned home from the North American Indigenous Games, many of them with medals.

The games took place in Toronto this year, and involved 5600 athletes from all over North America.

Port Alberni had three wrestlers taking part in the games, as well as manager Wilma Keitlah.

Jayden Iverson came away with a bronze medal in the 70 kg male weight class. Morgan Dagenais picked up a bronze medal in the 64 kg female weight class, and William Merry came in fifth place in the heavyweight male class.

They were all part of Team BC, which had 9 wrestlers in total.

“We’re very proud that three of the nine wrestlers from British Columbia were from Port Alberni,” said club president Tom McEvay. “They all did very well.”

“Overall, the experience was very positive,” said wrestler Jayden Iverson. “It was a great opportunity for me to go to the games, for the competition and the culture.”

Of his performance, he said, “I feel like I did pretty well. I got a bronze medal in my division. I’m very happy to have been able to do that. It was an international competition, so we were competing against athletes from the United States, as well.”

McEvay said that the games were more than just a competition for the young athletes.

“It’s not just a sporting event, it’s a cultural event,” said McEvay. “It’s an opportunity for indigenous athletes from all over North America to celebrate their heritage.”

Iverson agreed, “It’s great for the indigenous athletes as a representation for sports in our community.”

Preliminary results from the games:

Kristine Edgar – Bronze medal in the U16 Female Canoe/Kayak K1 3000m

Rylee Mitchell – Silver medal in 19U Male 100m, Bronze medal in 19U Male 200m Silver medal in 19U Male 400m

Memphis Dick – Silver medal in 16U Female Basketball

Lauranna Karlsen – Bronze medal in 19U Female Lacrosse

Raegan Dudoward – Bronze medal in 16U Female Softball

For more results, check naig2017.to.

