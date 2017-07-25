Alberni golf club holds Partner with a Pro event

The weather was just right for golf, cloudy but warm, during the Men’s Club Partner with a Pro this past Sunday, sponsored by Alberni Auto Group.

Just keep in mind that our members’ score will be added to their Pro Partners’ score.

Leading the way on the gross side was Tyler Ibsen & Partner, coming in with 141, followed by Mike Savard 142, with 143 recorded by Preben Rasmussen. Next with a score of 144 was Vito Caldararo. Then came Steve Acland, carding 145. Then it was Colton Buffie and Kyle Luchinski, both shooting 147.

On the net side of the day recording 133 was Darrell VonOs. Next was the group of Devin Cusson, Gerry Fagan and Chad Anker, all shooting 135. Then came Dan Cheetham, Gary Korven, Vic Carlton and Chris Owen with 136

Rounding out the prizes with 137 were Adam Nickle, Masami Hiriyama and Cal Davies.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Glen Trask on no.2, Tyler Ibsen on no.4, who also collected $25 for the Charity closest to the pin, Steve White on no.13, and Steve Pointon on no.17.

Congratulations to Cory Nielson, who collected $100 for the only birdie on no.2.

Next week is the Mac Five Challenge, sponsored by Bruce and Kathy MacDonald. This event is the most popular one of the season. It is a two man event, but your combined hand-cap must total at least 25. The format for this event is as follows: six holes alternate shot, six holes scramble and six holes play your own ball using the best net. Please register with your partner for the 8 a.m. shotgun start by 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29.