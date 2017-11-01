Alberni Golf Club to host West Coast Slam

First annual slam will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5

The Alberni Golf Club will be hosting the first annual West Coast Slam on Sunday, Nov. 5.

This event will be a 9 hole, crazy altered course, four-person scramble.

Please enter your foursome, with handicap, or individual and you will be placed on a team. Teams can consist of four ladies, four men or a combination of the two.

Prizes will include closest to the pins on three holes. Please sign up for the 9 a.m. shotgun start by 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Entry fee is $ 20 per person.

Since this is a winter event, expect to play if conditions are somewhat wet.