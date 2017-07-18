Alberni students take part in summer wrestling camp

The Alberni Valley Wrestling Club (AVWC) hosted its 2017 Summer Wrestling Camp last week.

The AVWC is an umbrella organization that represents wrestling programs at elementary schools in the Valley and Alberni District Secondary School. The club has more than 100 members with students from grades five to 12 and provides support for senior members who are wrestling for university and college programs.

The club has been running since the 1980’s, but it has evolved over the years.

“Now we run a full elementary league for all of the schools,” said club director Tom McEvay on Thursday, July 13.

Part of this involves visiting all of the schools, and also providing a free camp over the summer for interested students. Most of the coaches for the three-day Alberni Wrestling Kids Camp are high school athletes.

“That’s what excites us most about the program,” said McEvay. “The expectation to give back to the community. They’re all here helping and contributing. They’re great role models for these kids.”

Most of the kids taking part in the camp are from grades 4-7, although younger students are welcome, as long as they have parents or guardians in attendance.

“We gear everything to fun, combative type games,” said McEvay. Most of the activities focus on balance, agility and strength.

“We want them have fun, an appreciation of healthy, physical activity and, most importantly, we want them to come back.”

ADSS has had a very successful history in wrestling, with numerous championship titles.

“This is where it starts,” said McEvay, gesturing to the gymnasium full of exuberant young wrestlers.

The three-day elementary camp from July 11-13 was followed by an Alberni Wrestling Elite Camp from July 13-16.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com