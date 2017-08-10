Alberni Valley Bulldogs deal 20-year-old forward to Saskatchewan champs

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs announced during the long weekend that they have completed a trade with the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The trade sees 1997-born forward Keith Anderson head to the North Stars in exchange for future considerations.

Anderson dressed in 29 games for the Bulldogs last season following a trade from the Vernon Vipers, tallying a total of four goals, four assists and 76 penalty minutes.

He previously suited up in 46 games with the WHL’s Victoria Royals and Everett Silvertips.