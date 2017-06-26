Alberni Valley Bulldogs part ways with former captain

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have traded former captain Jordan Sandhu in return for the acquisition of 1998-born forward Luke Gingras and future considerations from the Vernon Vipers.

Gingras is a veteran of three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades. He scored six goals while totalling 13 points and 132 penalty minutes in 109 WHL games before joining the Vipers midway through the 2016/17 season. In Vernon, the Langley, B.C. product picked up 10 points in 21 regular season games and one goal in 12 playoff contests.

“We’re excited to add a player of Luke’s character and experience,” said Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “He brings size and toughness to our roster along with some untapped offensive potential that we’re confident will benefit our group.”

In return, the Bulldogs have sent the 1999-born forward Sandhu to Vernon following two seasons with the Bulldogs. The 18-year-old contributed 30 points last season after being named team captain in September and is committed to Arizona State University for the 2018/19 season.

Hughes said that the move came after Sandhu requested a trade.

“We mutually agreed to something,” Hughes said. “We wanted to do what was best for him, and we wanted to do what was best for the team.”

Hughes added, “He was a great kid. I hope it works out for him. I’d like to thank Jordan for all his efforts in Alberni Valley and wish him success moving forward in his hockey career.”

The new-look Bulldogs will begin their main training camp on Monday, August 21 at Weyerhaeuser Arena. The Bulldogs have hired a new assistant coach and head trainer, but Hughes declined to provide their names until more details are finalized.