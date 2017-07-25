Alberni Valley Bulldogs sign new forward

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are pleased to announce that Burnaby Winter Club Midget Prep forward Bradley Ong has committed to join the team for the 2017/18 BCHL season.

Ong is coming off a tremendous year that saw him score 22 goals and add 23 assists in 30 regular season games during the 2016/17 Canadian Sport School Hockey League campaign. His 45 points were good for 10th spot amongst all Midget Prep scorers, and he also also tied for the CSSHL playoff scoring lead with eight points in just five games.

“Bradley is a smart, skilled forward who has been one of the elite players in the CSSHL over the past two seasons,” said Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “He has great instincts at both ends of the ice and the ability to finish and make plays off the rush and in the offensive zone. He has all the tools to be an excellent BCHL player and we’re very excited that he’s chosen to develop as an Alberni Valley Bulldog.”

Ong captained the BWC Midget Prep team last season after netting 47 points the previous year with the Delta Hockey Academy.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Bulldogs organization and to play for Coach Matt this upcoming season,” said Ong, who describes himself as a two-way player who can be relied on in all situations. “This is a new slate for the team and a new opportunity for me to be an impact player and help the team win. My goal is to have an impact on the team’s success and to lead by example through working hard and pushing my teammates.”

Ong will take the ice with his new teammates when the Bulldogs begin their main training camp on Monday, August 21st at Weyerhaeuser Arena.