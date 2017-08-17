Alberni wrestlers bring home medals at Canada Games

TeamBC’s wrestling team won silver at the Canada Summer Games. Alberni’s Ravi Manhas, bottom right and Aaron Badovinac, top left next to Alberni wrestling coach John McDonald. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Two Port Alberni wrestlers came home with two medals a piece during the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Ravi Manhas, 17, took won silver in the wrestling individual 40 to 44kg male event and Aaron Badovinac, 17, took home bronze in the wrestling individual up to 70kg male event.

Both wrestlers were a part of the TeamBC men’s wrestling team that took home a silver medal.

“Great accomplishments by our two athletes and we are incredibly proud of them and coach John McDonald who was one of the Team BC coaches this year,” said Alberni Wrestling director Tom McEvay. “Both Ravi and Aaron are entering grade 12 at ADSS in the fall and will be part of a strong ADSS boys’ team that will fight hard to win a BC High School title for ADSS when we host the 2018 BC’s here in Port Alberni on March 1-3.”

The games, that took place from July 28 to Aug. 13 in Winnipeg, saw 354 participants out of British Columbia.

TeamBC took home a record 146 medals at the Canada Summer Games, which got the province second place to Ontario’s 212 medals.

