Annual Alberni charity golf classic raises thousands

The 24th annual Alberni Valley Charity Golf Classic had 32 teams participate this year.

The weather was great and the regular special guests once again came to support the annual fundraiser: Rob Shick, retired NHL referee and founder of the charity event in his hometown; Mira Laurence, long time media personality; Jason Pires CTV morning co-anchor; Rick Chernomaz, Port Alberni native and former professional hockey player; Joey Kenward, Canucks announcer and Whitecaps broadcaster; and new this year Randy Hahn, NBC Sport commentator for the San Jose Sharks.

The local charities that will profit from this event are: Kidsport, Bread of Life, Abbeyfield and Crime Stoppers. The fundraiser also helps BC Children’s Hospital, which serves children from all over the province, including the Alberni Valley. “We did as good as and a good chance better than last year in the fundraising,” Alberni Golf Club pro Bruce MacDonald said following the event.

The ladies closest to the pin was won by Carrie Simister, Kaitlyn Chernomaz won ladies long drive and the other closest to the pin, No. 2 men’s KP was won by Bulldogs’ new head coach Matt Hughes , No. 17 KP won by Gerald Wood, men’s Long Drive on No. 5 was won by Brandon Coates. The Acland team won Beat the Pro; the chipping contest was won by Drake Poulson and Hughes; the wiffle water won by Chad Plouffe and Ted Stewart .

The best team selected from a six-way tie with a score of 57 was: Scott Low, Ryland Chernomaz, Rich Chernomaz, Kaitlyn Chernomaz and Brendin Schievink. They each received hoodies from the pro shop.