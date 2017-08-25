BCHL: Bulldogs beat Powell River in exhibition tilt

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs took to the ice Friday night in their first exhibition game of the 2017-18 season against another B.C. Hockey League team and proved they can score. The Bulldogs beat the Powell River Kings 5–2.

The Bulldogs took the lead 1-0 early in the first period, but Powell River tied it up before the buzzer to go into the first period 1-1.

The Bulldogs were up 3–2 after two periods.

The crowd had a chance to see two Port Alberni prospects play: Foster Martin and Ezra Paddock made the second cut at the Bulldogs’ main training camp and saw ice time Friday night.

The ‘Dogs’ next home exhibition tilt will be Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. when the Victoria Grizzlies come to town.

The Bulldogs play their first Junior A regular season home game on Friday, Sept. 15 with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

