BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one point against Island rivals

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs came away with one point in their final two home games of November.

The Bulldogs faced the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 10, and although they took a 2-1 lead into the third period, with goals from Keaton Mastrodonato and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer, the Grizzlies rallied late in the third to take things to overtime.

Early in the first overtime, Grizzlies defenceman Drayson Pears managed to slip one past goaltender John Hawthorne, giving them the 3-2 win.

Hawthorne made 33 saves throughout the game.

The Bulldogs were bitten by the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 on Saturday, Nov. 11. The lone Bulldogs goal was scored by Mastrodonato in the third period, assisted by captain Ryan Steele. Hawthorne, playing in back-to-back games, made 42 saves.

The Bulldogs now head out on an extended road trip for the rest of November. Their next home game will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 against the Penticton Vees.

ICE CHIPS…The Bulldogs made a pair of trades last week…The team has acquired forward Tyler Vanuden from the Dryden Ice Dogs of the Superior International Junior Hockey League…Defenceman Graham Rutledge was traded to the Truro Bearcats of the Maritimes Hockey League.