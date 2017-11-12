Forward Jackson Doucet squares off with Victoria Grizzlies defencemen Nico Somerville during a game on Friday, Nov. 10. KAICEE TROTT PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one point against Island rivals

Alberni Valley team prepares for extended roadtrip

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs came away with one point in their final two home games of November.

The Bulldogs faced the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 10, and although they took a 2-1 lead into the third period, with goals from Keaton Mastrodonato and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer, the Grizzlies rallied late in the third to take things to overtime.

Early in the first overtime, Grizzlies defenceman Drayson Pears managed to slip one past goaltender John Hawthorne, giving them the 3-2 win.

Hawthorne made 33 saves throughout the game.

The Bulldogs were bitten by the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 on Saturday, Nov. 11. The lone Bulldogs goal was scored by Mastrodonato in the third period, assisted by captain Ryan Steele. Hawthorne, playing in back-to-back games, made 42 saves.

The Bulldogs now head out on an extended road trip for the rest of November. Their next home game will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 against the Penticton Vees.

ICE CHIPS…The Bulldogs made a pair of trades last week…The team has acquired forward Tyler Vanuden from the Dryden Ice Dogs of the Superior International Junior Hockey League…Defenceman Graham Rutledge was traded to the Truro Bearcats of the Maritimes Hockey League.

Previous story
Former Canadian international Adam Kleeberger to coach new rugby generation

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one point against Island rivals

Alberni Valley team prepares for extended roadtrip

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

The Story of Black Jack Vowel

Alberni Valley writer pens the experience of her grandfather

Portal Players win Best Play at One Acts Festival

Alberni theatre company took home three awards at Qualicum Beach Festival

Women’s changing role in war

The presence of women in the Canadian military goes back over a century

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Most Read