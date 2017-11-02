Bulldogs defenceman Mitch Oliver bounces a puck off the glass during a game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday, Nov. 1. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs top the Capitals at home

Alberni Valley Bulldogs earn a 6-3 win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs came away with a decisive 6-3 win during a game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals at Weyerhaeuser Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The game looked like it would be a high-scoring affair, with both teams tied 3-3 after the first period.

But the next two periods were all Bulldogs, with defenceman Mitch Oliver netting a powerplay goal in the second, followed by two goals in the third by defenceman Darren Rizzolo and forward Bradley Ong.

Oliver and forward Jackson Doucet had three points each. The ‘Dogs scored four powerplay goals overall, and goaltender John Hawthorne made 34 saves.

It was a bounce-back win for the Bulldogs, as the team took three tough losses on the road last weekend against Penticton, Wenatchee and Langley.

They will be back at Weyerhaeuser on Saturday, Nov. 4 for a game against the Merrit Centennials. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

Bulldogs forward Bradley Ong carries the puck out of his zone during a game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday, Nov. 1. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Jackson Doucet scores a goal against the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the first period of a game on Wednesday, Nov. 1. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Bulldogs forward Keaton Mastrodonato dishes a pass to forward Ryan Steele during a game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Wednesday, Nov. 1. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Most Read