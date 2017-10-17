BCHL: Bulldogs win home-and-home games against Capitals

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs played thrilling home-and-home weekend games against Cowichan Capitals in BC Hockey League action, coming out with a pair of wins.

The Bulldogs beat Cowichan in their own barn on Friday the 13th. Isaac Tonkin-Palmer broke a 1–1 tie just over two minutes into the first overtime period, capitalizing on a pass from Cole Poliziani for the winner.

The next night at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni, Cowichan scored the first goal again but the Bulldogs tied it up 1–1 in the first period. Mitchell Oliver scored on the power play at 1:50 of the second period to put the Bulldogs ahead for good. Other goals came from Cayden Kraus, Poliziani and Christian Simeone.

Goaltender John Hawthorne played more than 122 minutes in goal to scoop both wins.

The Bulldogs play twice at home this weekend, hosting Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday, Oct. 22 (a 2 p.m. afternoon game). Catch the live play-by-play with 93.3 PEAK FM and team sportscaster Evan (Hammer) Hammond and colour commentator Bruce MacDonald.

ICE CHIPS…‘Dogs’ netminder John Hawthorne earned an honourable mention for the BCHL Player of the Week (Oct. 15) for his role in a pair of wins. He saved 63 of 65 shots in those two games…Merritt Centennials’ goalie Jacob Berger won the POW nod for the week.

editor@albernivalleynews.com