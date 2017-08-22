BCHL: Clean slate for new Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ coaches

The new Alberni Valley Bulldogs coaching staff is looking at a clean slate for this year’s main BC Hockey League camp.

An application from head coach Matt Hughes, formerly of the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna and the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), was one of 142 coaching resumes received by the Bulldogs during their recruiting process. “I received a phone call asking if I’d be interested in this possibility of coaching for the Bulldogs,” said Hughes. “It ended up going well for both sides. It was something I got excited about.”

Former assistant coach Alex Evin tendered his resignation shortly after Hughes was hired in May, and Hughes started work overseeing the Bulldogs’ spring identification camp. This is where he met assistant coach Jeff Dubois.

“I’ve had an ongoing relationship with the Bulldogs as an assistant scout, and I’ve known the coaching staff over the years,” said Dubois. “Matt asked if I would be interested in moving up to Junior A, and I liked what he was doing.”

Hughes said he was impressed by Dubois’ vision, and his way of communicating with others. “He had some really good things to offer, and he seemed like a natural fit.

“We’ve been on the phone every day, talking about how we’re going to run things. We’ve been in constant contact.”

The Bulldogs’ main camp began on Monday, Aug. 21 and will feature close to 80 players coming in to try for a spot on the team. This will be cut down to 40 players for Thursday night’s Red vs. White intrasquad game, and from that game coaches will cut to a more workable number for the upcoming exhibition games.

Hughes describes the upcoming main camp as “a clean slate.” Both returning players and new players will be trying to make a good first impression on the new coach.

“They’re coming in trying to impress, that’s the neat thing about this,” said Hughes. “Everyone’s trying to find a home here. The most important thing is that we take the 23 right guys.”

Hughes describes his coaching style as, “we want the puck.”

“If we have the puck more than the other team, then we’re making more plays,” he said. “We’re looking for players with good hockey IQ that can make the plays and adapt to a certain situation.”

Dubois agreed that he also coaches a “skilled” game.

“I think the direction hockey’s going is away from the bang and crash and more physical style of the 80’s and 90’s,” he said. “It’s played fast by skilled players.”

He added, “I like to communicate with our guys. You can get a lot further with them that way than trying to tell them who’s boss. I’m a positive person, and I like to have that reflected in my coaching.”

Off the ice, Hughes is excited to become a part of the community and said he is looking forward to meeting everyone once exhibition season starts. He will be hosting a public barbecue at Weyerhaeuser Arena, along with Dubois, trainer Scott Crema and Bulldogs players, on Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m. just before the Red vs. White game.

“I think there’s a really exciting opportunity here,” said Dubois. “This organization has really committed, passionate people behind it. The past couple years it hasn’t had the on-ice success that the community deserves. I’m excited to be on board at a time when things start to turn around.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com