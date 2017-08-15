BCHL gets a grip on hockey’s concussion problem

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks Elijiah Barriga maintains control of the puck while airborne after being tripped in a game against the Surrey Eagles at the Shaw Centre. (Evan Buhler photo)

Youngsters in the B.C. Hockey League will now have their concussions assessed more quickly, thanks to a new partnership with app HeadCheck.

The adoption of the new system comes on the heels of a concussion controversy that has engulfed major league sports. The NHL and the NFL have both found themselves fighting accusations that they’re not doing enough to keep players safe.

Starting with the 2017/18 season, all 17 BCHL teams will use HeadCheck to do baseline, post-injury and return-to-play tests. The app is available on both Apple and Android.

“Player safety is of utmost importance to the BCHL,” said BCHL commissioner John Grisdale. “Our athletic therapists will now have instant access to a reliable concussion assessment tool during practices and games in order to make appropriate sideline medical decisions. The HeadCheck app will also assist the league with monitoring and tracking league-wide concussion protocol compliance.”