Bulldogs’ parents were in the Alberni Valley this weekend for home games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs hosted their Parents Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

Bulldogs’ parents were in the audience to watch the boys take on the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday and the Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday.

READ: Bulldogs’ unbeaten streak ends with loss against Grizzlies