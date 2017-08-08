Bulldogs hire director of business

Tali Campbell will be responsible for the day-to-day business operations of the Hockey Club

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have rounded out their business operations staff for the 2017/18 British Columbia Hockey League season with the addition of Tali Campbell, who joins the organization in the role of director of business pperations.

Campbell will be primarily responsible for the day-to-day business operations of the Hockey Club, providing support to many facets of the organization including financial management, sales and marketing, promotions and game-day events.

“On behalf of the Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society, I’m excited to welcome Tali to Port Alberni and to the Bulldogs organization,” said team president Ron Paulson. “Tali is very knowledgeable and enthusiastic, and we expect him to be a tremendous asset for us in a number of areas that contribute to the overall success of our hockey club.”

Campbell is no stranger to junior hockey or the BCHL, having worked previously for the Victoria Grizzlies and Nanaimo Clippers, as well as the VIJHL’s Oceanside Generals.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the Bulldogs to continue to build on this incredible fan base; it’s true when they say the Bulldogs have the best fans in the BCHL,” says Campbell. “My job right away is to get into the community, get involved and make sure the Bulldogs continue to thrive. I look forward to meeting all of our amazing fans, volunteers and sponsors and getting the season underway.”

Campbell will begin work immediately ahead of the 2017/18 season. The Bulldogs open main camp on Monday, Aug. 21 and play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 15.