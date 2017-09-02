Bulldogs loose a close match against Grizzlies

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs lost a close match during their final home exhibition game against the Victoria Grizzlies with a final score of 4-5.

During the first period, the Bulldogs out shot the Grizzlies 11-3, ending the period up 1-0 for the ‘Dogs. Julian Benner scored the first goal for the ‘Dogs with only 16.9 seconds to go.

In the second period, Bulldog Ryan Steele scored right away but was followed quickly with two goals by the Grizzlies. The end of the second period saw a tie at 2-2.

The final 20 minutes saw several goals, one each by the Bulldogs’ Ryan Steele and Bradley Ong and three more goals by the Grizzlies, resulting in the overall win for Victoria.

The Bulldogs are heading to Sooke on Sunday for a 2 p.m. game against the Victoria Grizzlies which will finish their exhibition schedule.