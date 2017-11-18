The Alberni Valley Bulldogs lost to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, Nov. 17. Alberni File Photo.

Bulldogs lose 6-4 against Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday

‘Dogs head to Merritt tonight

After a long day of travelling the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ bus landed in Trail on Friday, Nov. 17 to take on the second best team in the BCHL the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Bulldogs lost 6-4.

Neither team could get anything done in the first twenty minutes but when the puck dropped for the second period it was a different story as both teams were able to get three goals on the board each.

The Bulldogs would score three unanswered goals, first at 7:32 by assistant captain Cole Poliziani, followed by Tyler Vanuden’s first goal as a Bulldog and ended with Christian Simeone at 10:53.

The Smoke Eaters didn’t let it phase them though as they would chase right back scoring three of their own within four minutes to get the game even at three goals each. All of Trail’s goals were on the powerplay.

The Bulldogs would get on the board first in the final 20 minutes by rookie Jackson Doucet but it again did not put the Smoke Eaters off their game as they would score another three unanswered goals to take the game 6-4.

Cole Poliziani would earn himself the second star while Christian Simeone would earn himself the third star both putting up one goal and one assist each.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Bulldogs will travel to Merritt Saturday night to take on the Merritt Centennials.

