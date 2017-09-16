Bulldogs lose home opener against Victoria Grizzlies

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs lost their home opener against the Victoria Grizzlies 4-2.

More than 1,000 fans packed into the Multiplex to catch the ‘Dogs in action for their first home game of the season on Sept. 15.

Bulldog Brandon Bergado scored first at just after eight minutes into the first period with an assist from Michael Sacco and Connor Welsh.

The Victoria Grizzlies scored the next four goals before the Bulldogs got back on the board in the third period at 18 minutes in. Christian Simeone scored on a power-play, assisted by Cole Poliziani and Tyson Slater.

The ‘Dogs are back on home ice Sept. 16 against the Coquitlam Express with the puck drop at 7 p.m.