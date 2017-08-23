Bulldogs take to the ice for main camp training

Eighty players joined camp for 10 on-ice games, fitness testing and an education seminar.

Bulldogs hockey is back for the annual Alberni Valley Bulldogs main camp.

Eighty players joined camp for 10 on-ice games, fitness testing and an education seminar earlier this week.

The players were fighting for a spot in the lineup for tonight’s inter-squad game, which starts tonight at 7 p.m. at Weyerhaueser Arena.

Make sure to stop by early for a barbecue at the arena, where you can meet head coach Matt Hughes, assistant coach Jeff Dubois and trainer Scott Crema.

The Bulldogs’ first exhibition game is Friday, Aug. 25 against the Powell River Kings.

The first home game is Friday, Sep. 15 against the Victoria Grizzlies. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Weyerhaueser for both games.

Team White takes on Team Gold during the Alberni Valley Bulldogs main camp on Tuesday, August 22. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Two Team Gold defensemen slow down a Team White player during the Alberni Valley Bulldogs main camp on Tuesday, August 22. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Team White takes on Team Gold during the Alberni Valley Bulldogs main camp on Tuesday, August 22. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Team White takes on Team Gold during the Alberni Valley Bulldogs main camp on Tuesday, August 22. ELENA RARDON PHOTO