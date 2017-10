‘Dogs will donate $1 from every walk-up ticket sold to cancer research at Oct. 7 home game

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will donate $1 from every walk-up ticket sold at their home game on Oct. 7 to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Bulldogs’ players will be wearing pink stick tap and pink laces. Bev Frolic, a long time season ticket holder and volunteer for the Port Alberni Canadian Cancer Society will have a booth set up at the game.