Bulldogs trade Kraus for 19-year-old forward

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have completed a trade with the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, acquiring 19-year-old forward James Orban in exchange for forward Cayden Kraus.

Orban hails from Calgary and was playing in his second season with the Grizzlys. He scored twice and added 17 assists in 59 regular season games as a rookie during the 2016/17 campaign and had scored four times while totaling 11 points in 17 games so far this season.

“James is a smart, hard working left winger who competes at a high level every night and contributes in all three zones,” said Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “He’s began having some good success offensively this season and we look forward to the positive impact he’ll have with us on the ice and in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, Kraus is set to join the Grizzlys following two-plus seasons in the Alberni Valley. Kraus, from Winnipeg, leaves the Bulldogs after scoring 28 goals and collecting 48 points in 124 career BCHL games.

“Cayden is a tremendous competitor and a very good person,” said Hughes. “As a third-year player we believe he deserves a chance to play important minutes in an offensive role and we wish him all the best with this new opportunity in Olds.”

Orban is expected to join the Bulldogs on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Friday in Trail.