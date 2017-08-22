Conference aims to keep B.C. kids in sports

The event takes place in New Westminster on Aug. 25-26

Fewer and fewer Canadian kids are playing sports into high school, and a B.C. non-profit is trying to change that.

For the Love of the Game is a two-day multi-sport leadership conference in New Westminster, set for Aug. 25-26, that seeks to instill “a passion and love for sports into current and future youth leaders.”

According to conference and Paradigm Sports founder Glen Mulcahy, children quit sports for a variety of reasons – everything from avoiding parental criticism to how much it costs to play.

“The No. 1 reason why kids play sports is because it is fun. The reason they quit is because it no longer is,” said Mulcahy. “Although reasons for quitting any sport … differ slightly, the reason they quit starting as early as peewee (11 or 12 years old) is that the hockey experience isn’t fun.”

Conference topics include the cost of winning, why kids play and quit sports, long-term athletic development, physical literacy, growth mindset and early sport specialization.

For more information or to register, visit the website, check out their Facebook page or email info@theloveofthegame.org. Registration costs $75 for adults and $50 for students with ID.

