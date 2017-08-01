Defender to bring size, poise and skill to Bulldogs’ blueline

Phillips Exeter Academy Prep defenceman Graham Rutledge has committed to join the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for the 2017/18 BCHL season.
Rutledge recently completed a successful three-year career at the New Hampshire-based prep school, totaling six goals and 25 points in 30 games in his senior season while helping his team to a 23-7-1 record. Overall, the six-foot-two blueliner dressed in 91 games at Phillips Exeter, scoring 11 goals and adding 32 assists. He was named a team captain prior to the 2016/17 campaign.
“Graham is the rare breed of defenceman who combines great size with a high hockey IQ and a tremendous ability to move the puck,” says Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “We believe he can step right into our line-up and make an immediate impact in the BCHL.”
“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs,” says Rutledge, who describes himself as a defensive-minded, physical player who continues to improve the offensive side of his game. “With the organization’s emphasis on community service and education, along with the opportunity to grow and develop in a high caliber league like the BCHL, it seemed like a great fit for me. I’m also looking forward to playing in a town that’s so invested in its team.”
Rutledge will take the ice with his new teammates when the Bulldogs begin their main training camp on Monday, August 21 at Weyerhaeuser Arena.