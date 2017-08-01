Defender to bring size, poise and skill to Bulldogs’ blueline

Phillips Exeter Academy Prep defenceman Graham Rutledge has committed to join the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for the 2017/18 BCHL season.

Rutledge recently completed a successful three-year career at the New Hampshire-based prep school, totaling six goals and 25 points in 30 games in his senior season while helping his team to a 23-7-1 record. Overall, the six-foot-two blueliner dressed in 91 games at Phillips Exeter, scoring 11 goals and adding 32 assists. He was named a team captain prior to the 2016/17 campaign.

“Graham is the rare breed of defenceman who combines great size with a high hockey IQ and a tremendous ability to move the puck,” says Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “We believe he can step right into our line-up and make an immediate impact in the BCHL , and we’re excited that he has chosen the Alberni Valley as his destination to pursue an NCAA scholarship .”

Rutledge is a former teammate of 2016/17 Bulldogs’ scoring leader Trevor Cosgrove, as the two spent a pair of seasons together patrolling the Phillips Exeter blueline.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs,” says Rutledge, who describes himself as a defensive-minded, physical player who continues to improve the offensive side of his game. “With the organization’s emphasis on community service and education, along with the opportunity to grow and develop in a high caliber league like the BCHL, it seemed like a great fit for me. I’m also looking forward to playing in a town that’s so invested in its team. My main goal for this upcoming season is to contribute to the team’s success and hopefully go on a strong playoff run, and individually it has been my dream to obtain an NCAA Division 1 scholarship. ”

Rutledge will take the ice with his new teammates when the Bulldogs begin their main training camp on Monday, August 21 at Weyerhaeuser Arena.