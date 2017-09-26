Final senior golf club championship held last Saturday

Next Sunday will be the usual low gross and low net up for grabs

Men’s senior golf champion, Preben Rasmussen and women’s champion, Ilona McLeod, with their trophies after the final senior championship event on Saturday, Sept. 23. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The final round off the Alberni Golf Club Senior Club Championship was held this past Saturday.

In the women’s 0-20 handi-cap division after four 18 hole rounds, Ilona McLeod emerged the overall winner with a gross total of 337. In the Men’s 0-10 division Preben Rasmussen was the gross winner shooting 307 over four rounds.

Low net winners in the 0-10 division, were Fred Fredrickson and Ivan Peterson. In the Men’s 11-20 division there was a tie between Ron Clark and Pat McKay, both shooting gross scores of 329. There also was a tie for the low net in the 11-20 division between Glen Barton and John Panagrot.

In the 21-30 division the gross winner was Brent Stolth firing a 370. First low net was recorded by Gary McLeod coming in with 268, followed by Dave Patterson shooting 276. In the 30 plus division, Gerry Toms had the hot putter carding a gross 404.

Many thanks to Gary Korven for organizing the Championship.

In Men’s Club action on Sunday, Chad Wutke had the game of the day shooting a gross 72. Second low gross of 75 was carded by Colin Hamilton, with third low gross going to Cory Nielson coming in with 77. On the net side of the day, Bill Morin and Bob Vandermolen topped the field both coming in with 65. Other net winners were Darrell VanOs, Cal Davies and Al Wright.

Next Sunday will be the usual low gross and low net up for grabs. Please register In the Pro Shop by 2 p.m. Saturday for the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.