Former Alberni Golf Club members return to play in mixed tourney

The mixed tournament at Alberni Golf Club is always a fun affair. That’s why Barb and Rick Methot return every year from Kelowna to visit their friends at the club, and play in the tourney.

The 2017 edition earlier in August was no exception: head pro Bruce MacDonald caught up with the Methots during their round.

