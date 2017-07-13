GOLF: Alberni men prepare for annual tourney

By GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

It was a great day on the links this past Sunday at Alberni Golf Club. Many thanks to Rainbow Lanes for there sponsorship of the men’s club event.

The weather was sunny and warm, the golfing was good for some, not so good for others.

It was an interesting format, three clubs and a putter.

The low gross of the day was recorded by Cory Nielson, shooting a 74. Next on the gross side were Colin Hamilton and Preben Rasmussen both coming in with 76. Then with 78 were Glen Trask and Fred Fredrikson. Sixth low gross was Sam Parhar shooting 80, and the final gross prize was won by Cal Davis, carding an 82.

Leading the way on the net side were Bill Bjornson and Vic Carlton both with 65; next, shooting 66 was the group of Adam Nickel, Gerry Fagan and Paul Saulnier. Next was Al Wright with 67, then with 68, was Masami Hiriyama, then came Chris Owen shooting 69. Rounding out the net scores were Bill Morin and Darrell VanOs, both coming in with 70.

Closest to the pins were won by Wayne Johnstone on No. 2, Sam Parhar on No. 4, Sam also takes home $25 for Charity closest to the pin. On No. 13 was Preben Rasmussen and on No. 17 it was Phil Anker.

Next week will be the popular, Red, White and Blue event, sponsored by Port Boat House. Please register in your own group for the 8 am shotgun start. Please register no later than 2 pm on Saturday, July 15.

Don’t forget the Tour De Rock fundraising Tournament, being held on Friday, July 21. Shotgun start at 5:30. Register by calling the RCMP Office at 250-723-2424 or the club at 250-723-5422.