On Sept. 23 and 24, the Alberni Motorsport Park will be roaring with offroad racing. PHOTO ISLANDOFFROADRACING.CA

Island Offroad Racing is holding year-end races this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 23 and 24) at the Alberni Motorsport Park.

Races start at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a free admission and 12 p.m. on Sunday for a $5 admission.

Island Offroad Racing vents attract racers from all over Vancouver Island and even from the Mainland, racing everything from quads, buggies, high performance sand and mud trucks to heavy metal wheel to wheel trucks.

For more information, visit www.islandoffroadracing.ca