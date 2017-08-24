Jackie Little finishes third at national golf tournament

Former Port Alberni golfer Jackie Little has finished tied for third at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship at Humber Valley Resort in Little Rapids, NL.

Little, now of Procter, B.C., previously owned The Hollies Golf Course on Johnston Road with her husband Patrick before selling it earlier this year.

Australian Sue Wooster won the Canadian Women’s Senior Championship in a playoff over Mary Ann Hayward from St. Thomas, Ont., after carding a 1-over-par 73 in the final round at Humber Valley Resort.

“It’s very exciting and I’m very proud,” said a smiling Wooster. “It’s an honour to come to another country and win a major event like this one.”

With her win, Wooster becomes the first international player to win the Canadian Women’s Senior Championship since American Ginny Burkey in 2006.

Little (Procter, B.C.) and Terrill Samuel (Etobicoke, Ont.) tied for third in the Senior division at 13 over par.

Little was also a member of Team BC that finished second in the inter-provincial team competition (155-155-310, +22), along with Karn Pultz and Holly Horwood, behind Team Ontario (158-148-306, +18).

In windy conditions during the second round of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship at Humber Valley Resort, Little posted a 3-over-par 75 for the second consecutive day to lead the Senior division by one stroke.

Little, 59, got off to a rocky start and was 3 over par after four holes. She had prepared for the forecasted rain by wearing contacts but after taking them off on No. 5 she promptly turned her day around with birdies on No. 6 and 7. A double-bogey on 16 was her only blemish the rest of the round.

“I was starting to think oh boy, this isn’t going well,” said a smiling Little. “But I took my contacts out because they were bugging me and figured if it rains too bad. Then I made two birdies right away so I guess I did the right thing.”

Little is no stranger to being in contention at this championship. She won the Canadian Women’s Senior Championship back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009. Her game plan isn’t going change as she tries to capture a third title tomorrow.

“Tomorrow I’m going to try and stay steady,” added Little. “I’ll see what weather and wind we have tomorrow and just play it hole by hole.”

The 2018 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship will be played in Ontario at a yet to be determined location.