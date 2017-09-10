Logger Sports entertain at Port Alberni Fall Fair

Logger Sports at the 72nd Alberni District Fall Fair on Sunday brought novice and professional competitors from Canada and the U.S. trying their hands at events like the axe throw, buck saw, chokerman’s race and more.

The competition finished with the Canadian Open Log Birling Championship, and saw a little father-son competition with local competitors Mike Boyko and Kenji Boyko facing off against each other.

Although the elder Boyko came out the winner, he finished second overall, beaten out by Brian Bartow.

Bartow also received the men’s all-around logger award. The women’s award went to Danielle Tkach.

