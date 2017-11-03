Maquinna wrestlers take home elementary school trophy

Maquinna Elementary School wrestlers are taking home some hardware after winning an elementary school wrestling event held Friday, Nov. 3 at Alberni District Secondary School’s gym.
New and returning wrestlers from the elementary program have been competing against each other in a number of events this fall.
Alberni Wrestling will host the 2018 BC High School Wrestling Championships in Port Alberni; the last time the provincial championship was held here was a decade ago.
You can check their countdown close at alberniwrestling.ca.
We’ll have more on the elementary wrestling program next week at www.albernivalleynews.com.