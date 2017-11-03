Maquinna wrestlers take home elementary school trophy

Wrestlers from Maquinna Elementary School hold up their ribbons and claim their trophy after winning an elementary school wrestling event held at Alberni District Secondary School on Nov. 3. HEATHER MILLIGAN PHOTO

Maquinna Elementary School wrestlers are taking home some hardware after winning an elementary school wrestling event held Friday, Nov. 3 at Alberni District Secondary School’s gym.

New and returning wrestlers from the elementary program have been competing against each other in a number of events this fall.

Alberni Wrestling will host the 2018 BC High School Wrestling Championships in Port Alberni; the last time the provincial championship was held here was a decade ago.

We’ll have more on the elementary wrestling program next week at www.albernivalleynews.com.

