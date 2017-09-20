Men’s golf club wraps up sponsored events for season

The winners of the Bowerman Excavating Scramble held on Sunday. From left to right; Darren Van Dyk, Brian Tall, Steve White and Kevin Carlton.

The unofficial windup of the Men’s Club was held this past Sunday. There were many, many prizes given out, some golf prizes and some draw prizes, but you had to be in attendance to be eligible for a draw prizes.

We will start with the winners of the four man scramble.

Coming in first with a score of 61 was the team of Brian Tall, Steve White, Darren Van Dyk and Kevin Carlton. In second place was the group of Preben Rasmussen, Dan Cheetham, Jerry White and Gerry Fagan. Next was the foursome of Glen Trask, Craig Acland, Bill Bjornson and Adam Nickel, followed by Colin Hamilton, Cal Davies, Steve Pointon and Gary Korven. Next was Mike Savard, Wayne Johnstone, Phil Anker and Vic Carlton.

Next was the team of Fred Fedrickson, Don MacGowan, Devin Cusson and Wolf Suhr, then came Sam Parhar, Mark Anderson, Dave Mann and Brent Stolth. Next was Pat McKay, Bill Barrett, Ron Barker and Paul Saulnier.

Then Came Tyler Robinson, Darrell Van Os, Bill Morin and Masami Hiriyama, followed by the team of Cory Nielson, Jim Rhodes, Jack Sparks and George DeFrane.

Coming in with a score of 67 was the foursome of Jim Proteau, Bob Matlock, Dennis Frykas and Tylo Smith. The final prize went to Ken Fong, Chris Owen, Al Wright and Don Grill shooting a 68.

There were many closest to the pins, the winners were, Brian Tall, Jack Sparks, Mark Anderson, George DeFrane, Bill Bjornson, Steve White, Phil Anker, Paul Saulnier, Sam Parhar, Tyler Robinson, Bill Barrett and Gary Korven.

That concludes our sponsored events for this year. On behalf of all the Men’s Club members, I would like to thank our many sponsors for their contributions to our events.

For the next few weeks, while the weather holds, we will be having open days, with the low net and low gross up for grabs. The price will be $10.