MEN’S GOLF: Rasmussen, Hamilton win in weekend heat

The combined age golf event was held last Sunday at the Alberni Golf Course, under sunny skies and very warm conditions.

The gross winners were, Preben Rasmussen and Colin Hamilton, followed by Craig Acland and Don McGowan, Pat McKay and Jim Rhodes, Wayne Johnstone and Gary Korven, Jim Proteau and Cory Nielson.

The net winners were, Bill Barrett and Phil Anker, Brent Stolth and Gary McLeod, Paul Saulnier and George DeFrane, Al (porchy) Wright and Glen Trask, John Panagrot and Dennis Frykas, Tylo Smith and Don Grill, Vic Carlton and Wolf Suhr, Steve White and Jerry White, Cal Davies and Jack Sparks, Bill Bjornson and Masami Hirayama, Vito Caldarulo and Sam Parhar, Darrell Van Os and Bill Morin, Steve Pointon and Dave Mann.

The closest to the pins from the red or yellow tees were recorded by Lloyd Fairley on No. 2, Gerry Fagan on No. 4, Craig Acland on No. 13 and Preben Rasmussen on No. 17.

From the white or blue tees, it was Jim Proteau on No. 2, Chad Wutke on No. 4, Steve White on No. 13 and Vito Caldarulo on No. 17.

Next week will be an open day, with the usual low gross and low net up for grabs, as well as the closest to the pins and money pots.

Coming up on Sept. 9, the Alberni Golf Club will be hosting the inaugural Diana Sparks Memorial Golf Tournament, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The price will be $50 per person, with all proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The format will be a modified alternate shot over 18 holes. The teams will be two person teams, two men, two women or a man and a woman. Just a fun day! There will be closest to the pins on all par-3 holes. You win, your partner wins.