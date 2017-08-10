Mugleston cleans up in Alberni men’s golf action

In Men’s Golf Club action at Alberni Golf Club on Sunday, Cory Neilson had the best of the day with a gross 72. Great game, Cory!

Second low gross, shooting 75, was Terry Rai, followed by Brian Tall coming in with 78.

It was good to see former Port Alberni resident and Alberni Golf Club Junior Lenny Cyr out playing with us on Sunday; he was playing as a pro and shot a 71 on his former home course.

On the net side of the day, it was Sam Parhar, Don MacGowan and Al Wright all recording 65, followed by the threesome of Gerry Fagan, Craig Acland and Darrell VanOs, all shooting 67.

The closest to the pin honours were won by Terry Rai on No. 2, Peter Mugleston on No. 4 (he also pocketed $25, for the Charity closest to the pin), Steve Pointon on No. 13 and Don MacGowan on No. 17. Congratulations to Peter Mugleston for recording the only birdie on No. 4, collecting $75 for his effort.

Please keep in mind, two weeks time we will be having an altered course scramble. These events are very popular with our members. That’s Sunday, Aug. 20. This Saturday and Sunday the Alberni Golf Club will be hosting the annual Mixed Two-ball Tournament. There is limited space available. Please register with your partner for this fun event by phoning the Pro. Shop at 250-723-5422.