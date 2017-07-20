Partner with a pro at Alberni Golf Course

Many thanks to Dave Turner and the folk at Port Boat House for their generosity in sponsoring our Red, White and Blue event held on Sunday. Also thanks for ordering the great weather and playing conditions.

Leading the way on the gross side was Tyler Ibsen and Mike Savard both coming in with 75, followed with 78 was Colin Hamilton, then it was Cory Nielson shooting 79. Next with a couple of 80’s, were Preben Rasmussen and Fred Fredrickson, Matt Mesic came through with 82 and the final gross prize went to Mark Anderson, carding 84.

On the net side of the day, Cal Davies fired a 65, next was Sam Parhar with 67, then came Darrell VanOs and Brian Tall, both shooting 68. Next it was the group of Vic Carlton, Al Wright and Steve White all carding 69. A score of net 70 was shot by Masami Hiriyama, Gerry Fagan, Glen Barton and Don Grill. The final net prizes were won by Bill Bjornson and Bill Barrett, shooting 71.

Closest to the pins were won by Ron Clark on No. 2, Cal Davies on No. 4, who also took home $25 for the closest to the pin, on No. 13 was Preben Rasmussen and No. 17 was Don Grill.

Next week is the Partner with a Pro event. Pro partners will be the players who make the cut in the British Open held next Sunday. Next week, when you come into the clubhouse, you will choose a number and the corresponding pro will be your partner. Your net score and your partner’s score when added together will determine where you finish in the event.

Please register in the Pro Shop in your own group for the 8 a.m. shotgun. Please sign up by 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22.