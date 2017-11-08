Rhonda and Christine Maczulat from Bakers Dozen Catering donate funds to Sally Anderson from the Read & Feed Breakfast Program. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni Funtastic Sports Society raises funds for community

Society held its annual charity event on Halloween weekend

Port Alberni Funtastic Sports Society held its annual charity event on Halloween weekend and donated $17500.

The society’s five-year total sits at just over $95,000 donated to local charities, sports groups, music programs and field restoration.

Previous story
Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

Just Posted

War records bring meaning to Sproat Lake woman

Paula Peterson finds her father’s patriotic roots—and solves a family mystery

Port Alberni artist receives Salt Spring Art Prize

Artist Dave Parsanishi created ‘A Transformation Mask’ as an internal conversation

Thefts keep Port Alberni RCMP busy in Kitsuksis area

Break-ins reported near Gertrude, Compton, and Kitsuksis

ADSS Athletics Department unveils new passenger van

Funds came from Armada Athletics Department benefit concert series

Pumpkin tradition in Cathedral Grove

Alberni residents take their leftover jack o’ lanterns to the Grove

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

You should probably pack an umbrella today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of rain and snow to begin falling Wednesday

Western Forest Products will no longer send logs by train

The company says it is closing the line for financial reasons and will now send logs by truck.

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

VIDEO: Hollywood celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting

The list includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston, Will Ferrell and more

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Most Read