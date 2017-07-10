Port Alberni hosts fastpitch championships

Host team Alberni Valley Blazers take home the bronze in B pool

This weekend, Port Alberni hosted the U14 “C” Girls Provincial Championships, which featured 16 teams from across BC selected to represent their district.

The 16 teams entered a round robin format, where the top eight teams went to Round A and numbers nine to 16 went to a “B” Pool.

Host team the Alberni Valley Blazers ended up in the “B” Pool, and played a hard-fought final game against the Langley Thunder to take home the bronze.

“It was a nail-biter to the end,” admitted head coach Rob Langlois, as the girls had to rally back against a deficit in the early innings in order to take the lead.

“They played awesome,” he went on. “They really battled this whole weekend. They held it together as a team and did what they had to do to win.”

Langlois said he heard plenty of comments about the tournament from other coaches.

“We’ve heard tons of compliments,” he said. “I can’t believe how many compliments we’ve had. The tournament went off pretty much without a hitch. The crews did a really good job taking care of four fields at a time.”

Tournament director Shannon Charlesworth agreed that the tournament went “fabulous.”

“It was well-attended, we had great weather,” she said. “There was great camraderie. Great sportsmanship from both the fans and the players.”

The tournament was hosted and sponsored by the Alberni Valley Minor Softball Association.

The provincial championship title went to the Kelowna Elite. The Abbotsford Phantoms received silver, and the Kelowna Blue Jays received bronze.

In the “B” Pool, the Penticton Power took home the gold, the Langford Lightning grabbed silver and host team the Alberni Valley Blazers won bronze.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Pitcher Ryley Gingras of the Alberni Valley Blazers tosses to first base player Skye Phillips in order to tag out a runner during the U14 “C” Girls Provincial Championships in Port Alberni. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Malika McDonald of the Alberni Valley Blazers makes a dash for first base during the final game of the U14 “C” Girls Provincial Championships in Port Alberni. ELENA RARDON PHOTO