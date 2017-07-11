Port Alberni lawn bowling ladies win gold

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club has had a successful couple of weeks.

In a local mens and ladies pairs tournament sponsored by NexGen Hearing, local players Robin Forrest and Shirley Steven took the top spot.

A few days later, the ladies of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling club took a successful run at gold during the Senior Triples provincial championship that the Alberni Valley team hosted. Women from many spots around British Columbia took part, and the triples team of Robin Forrest, Nancy Hemmingsen and Elaine Vankooten took the gold medal in a final match against Victoria.

The women’s team went 7-0 in the tournament, which ran from July 4-6.

The trio will be going on to the national championships in Peterborough, Ontario in late August to represent B.C.

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling club was pleased to host the tournament this week, and said there were many accolades voiced about the quality of the green.

“We’ve heard comments that this [green] is the best we’ve ever been on,” said Lawn Bowling member Jake van Kooten. “We’re very proud of our green here.”

Team skip Robin Forrest of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club throws a bowl during the ladies provincial lawn bowling championships in Port Alberni on Thursday, July 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Nancy Hemmingsen of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club throws a bowl during the ladies provincial lawn bowling championships in Port Alberni on Thursday, July 6. ELENA RARDON PHOTO