Port Alberni’s Proteau wins PNW Mid-Amateur in Renton, WA

Christina Proteau of Port Alberni competes in match play as the No. 1 seed following the PNGA women’s mid-amateur championship in Renton, WA on July 21, 2017. PNGA PHOTO

Christina Proteau of Port Alberni, B.C. defeated Gretchen Johnson of Portland, Ore. 3 and 2 to win the 16th Pacific Northwest Women’s Mid-Amateur match play on July 21, 2017.

The PNGA women’s amateur and mid-amateur championships were held concurrently this week on the par-71 Fairwood Golf and Country Club in Renton, Wash. and conducted by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA).

Proteau, the No. 1 seed entering match play in the Women’s Mid-Amateur, never trailed in her match with Johnson.

Proteau is a three-time PNGA Women’s Mid-Amateur Player of the Year (2012, 2013, 2015).