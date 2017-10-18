Preben Rasmussen, Colin Hamilton win Iron Man, Iron Lady tourney

BY GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Fifty-two players participated in the first ever Iron Man, Iron Lady Tournament, held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Alberni Golf Course. Many thanks to Brian Rands, Cal Davies and Devin Cusson for organizing this fun event.

Let’s start off with the closest to the pin winners: No. 2 was Bruce McAdams, No. 4 was Janice Cross, No. 13 was Ilona McLeod, No. 17 was Preben Rasmussen. On No. 9 third shot closest to the pin was won by the team of Colin Hamilton & Preben Rasmussen.

The low gross for the day was won by the twosome of Preben Rasmussen and Colin Hamilton, carding 77, followed by Sam Parhar and Craig Acland and Fred Fredrickson and Glen Trask. Tyler Ibsen and Cal Davies won fourth low gross.

On the net side, the low was recorded by Steve Pointon and Dave Mann. Next came the twosome of Brian Rands and Wolf Suhr, followed by Gary McLeod and Brent Stolth, and in fourth spot was the dynamic duo of Jerry White and Gerry Fagan.

Fifth low net was won by Suzanne Jones and Janice Cross, next came the team of Mike Savard and Bruce McAdams, followed by Wayne Johnstone and Brian Tall, Gary Korven and Grant Kennedy. The final prize went to Ilona McLeod and Sherry Stolth.

One final note, please keep an eye open around the Alberni Golf clubhouse for posters advertising the Grey Cup Tournament to be held on Nov. 26. The football championship takes place this year in Ottawa.